PAKISTAN

World

Sports

Entertainment

  • Film Awards, Festivals and Events 2021

    Festivals taking place online or as hybrid events due to Covid-19 are noted. If not specified, the festival is currently set to brave as a physical event. provision Courtesy: Screen...

  • Sajal Aims For Hollywood

      Renowned Pakistani starlet, Sajal Aly, has reportedly been working on a film alongside fame celebrities from Hollywood. According to reports, the Mom actress will essay a groundbreaking role in...

  • Style’s and Wilde’s Flirty Texts a Problem to Jason

    British singer Harry Styles and actor Olivia Wilde wreaked havoc on social media after word got out about their relationship.And while it was earlier reported that the Booksmart director, 36, ended her...

Tech News

  • Going Induction Cooking? Here’s How!

    Shifting cooking from a gas stove that we think you might be, you may be a bit wary of using an induction cooktop but once you get a hang of...

  • Internet Company Blocks Twitter and Facebook

    Following the mass social media ban on President Donald Trump, ISP Your T1 WIFI — which services Northern Idaho and the Spokane, Washington area — has blocked their customers from...

  • Pak Navy Successfully Tests Capabilities

    Web Desk: FCT: Pakistan Navy submarines successfully engaged their intended targets with Anti-Ship Missiles and Torps adding to further to the Defense of the nation. The successful firings have re-affirmed...

Opinion

  • Manto The Writer, The Recluse, The Achiver, by Choice

    Special Report by Ayaz Malik Where Whims and Attitude Rules The Beginning The death anniversary of the writer who preferred to live his life in slums to know the real...

  • The Tributiried States of USA

    Picture Courtesy: Pete Marovich In Sri Lanka and Myanmar, Facebook kept up posts that it had been warned contributed to violence. In India, activists have urged the company to combat...

  • Of Politics and Mice

    (You must have read Blogs and Opinions that are more serious than seriousness itself and full of rhetoric and then what not and then some. We from NewsOne bring you...

  • Trump Sec of State Talks About Troops Withdrawal

    USSecretary of State, Mike Pompeo elaborated President Trump’s plan in reducing the number of troops deployed in Afghanistan to 2,500 by mid-January giving a rationale on the subject, saying that...

Editors' Choice

Business

  • Federal govt announces Rs1.95 per unit hike in power tariff

    The government has announced Rs 1.95 per unit increase in the power tariff, placing another burden on the already inflation stricken public. Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub announced the...

  • Forex Reserves Fall by a Slight Margin

    The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell 0.09% on a weekly basis, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday. On January...

  • Oil Prices see a Temporary Skid This Week

    Oil prices dropped about (three per cent) on Monday due to the fast-spreading new-mutated coronavirus strain that has shut down much of the United Kingdom. This fuelled worries over a...

  • Oil Prices Rise with COVID Vaccine

      Web Desk: Ayaz Malik, London reports that oil prices rose today with news about Covid-19 vaccines lifted investor hopes for a recovery in fuel demand and outweighed concerns sparked by figures...

Special

  • Swinging The Way Around in USA Politics

    Not to be confused with the Republicans, typical Democrats, the likes we have seen before getting false hopes to former PM Benazir Bhutto and getting her assassinated on Condo Rice’s...

  • LHC Abolishes Virginity Tests For Rape Victims

    WebDesk: The Lahore High Court on Monday abolished virginity tests for examination of sexual assault survivors and declared it "illegal and against the Constitution". A single bench led by Justice...

Life Style

  • Cheval Collection announces London expansion

    A boutique collection of luxury apartments set to open in the heart of Kensington; expanding Cheval’s portfolio in Kensington WebDesk: [London, 21 st January 2021] Cheval Collection, the luxury hospitality...

Blogs

