Forgetting You’re Delivered From a Woman

Crimes against women are a common phenomena the world over. Where the woman gender is thriving to excel in various fields of life we also see a rise in atrocity against the same. Pakistan is no exception where this is concerned. Although there are countries where suppression of women has a much higher rate than Pakistan still the recent atrocity committed regarding the mother of two journeying on the Punjab, Lahore – Sialkot Motorway, M-11 is a heinous example of a barbaric nature.

A lot of debate has already sparked where this particular incident is concerned with the rage turning towards social media. The fact remains that a mother travelling with her two children was subjected to an abhorring act and the culprits are still at large or have taken refuge somewhere. It is often seen that a car or mobile snatcher is recovered and taken into custody sooner than a rapist. Does this reflect the certain mindset? The mindset which refutes that one who has carried you in her womb for months, brought you up, is your sister and you marry one being a woman is her weakness? So much for manliness. Was man brought down on earth with this creed? Are we the Neanderthals who just drag a woman to our lair just because we want her? The easiest thing to ever say is that the woman was inviting attention enough or she provoked the man – to commit rape? The vicious animal instinct of some uncultured males!

Two days have passed and we do not see any sign of the culprits who victimised a mother in front of her children. We hear a lot of CSI kind of stuff coming from the said authorities to no avail or results. This is the usual case in such reported acts. There is always a delay of arrests or culminating action. It is common sense that the culprits may have had prior information and were waiting in ambush. At such a place that motorway is, there is hardly a sporadic act of this nature until and unless the area is awash with criminals. If the latter, then what good is the large budgetary sanction for the motorway police and their so called equipment. Ironically, the money for that as well came from the victims pocket as a tax payer. So far the authorities claim to have a DNA match of the culprit. With a DNA match how difficult it is for the same to get hold of somebody where there are hospitals and clinics to gather DNA data from? The culprits had sometime in their life fallen ill and must have gone to the local hospitals or the likes. To gather this data is not more than a quick run through the files and look the wanted up. Hate rape or similar are a common form of base class revenge we see. Is this one of those? What matters is the act itself which is by far a crime that should be classified as evil as a murder. We cannot just slate it as an unpleasant happening. This is an act of the utmost crude uncivilised nature that may be witnessed. It is condemnable by the highest penalty.

The crux of matter is however, the crimes set against women and culprits walking free, even from the courts of law as it can easily be misinterpreted that the woman incited the person for the rape. Could a woman not roam around as freely as a man? We leave this question for you to ponder over.

