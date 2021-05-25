HOW TECHNOLOGY HELPS IN OUR LIFE

As we are living in 21st century where we all are surrounded by modern technology and become a part of our daily lives. Just take a moment, stop reading this blog and look around you. What do you notice? Do you notice technology, mobile phones, laptops, and computers?

See how our lives are surrounded by different gadgets this is how this technology has transformed our lives. Technology is ever-changing and evolving and every new evolution was made by passing time but this evolution was not affects our everyday lives but it help us in many ways.

Here are few of our thoughts that how technology helps in modern days or how it benefits us.

1) CHANGING THE WAY OF COMMUNICATION:

This modern technology has changed the way of communication in the modern era. In 90’s people used to write letters to their loved ones but after the arrival of smart phones, different apps like Skype, emo etc. this bought communication to a new level. You can talk to your dearest one easily without any hurdles. Easily do face time and voice calls. During this pandemic when whole world was in lockdown and there is no way to talk to your family so this modern technology helps a lot. People also keep in touch even face-to face with colleagues through Skype while working from home.

2) TECHNOLOGY PROVIDE HEALTH CARE:

These ever-changing technology innovations also provide healthcare benefits like many gadgets for example fitness bands was introduced which tell us our heart rate, stress level , breathing etc. Also many application was also introduced which easily tell us the blood pressure etc. These gadgets being produced can help everyone stay safe and healthy. Also before the invention of technology doctors don’t have any cure of cancer but now technology win the battle against cancer and AIDS and now these diseases would easily cure now.

3) TECHNOLOGY HELPS STUDENTS IN EDUCATION:

As the whole world is suffering from Covid 19 which effects many things like education but due to this advance technology educational institutions adapt online learning to help contain the spread of the virus. A wide range of new applications and technologies to support student were introduced to help them so that they fully adapted online learning for example Zoom or Google classroom etc.

4) IMPACT OF TECHNOLOGY ON SOCIETY:

Technology had a great impact on society. It greatly affected agriculture, transportation and many more. Due to the technology which replaced manual labor with automate, highly efficient machines. Likewise technology helps in transportation that instead of traveling in bus, taxi now introduced ride sharing apps such as uber or careem which have made easy to get to a destination very quickly and in expensively.

5) ACCESS TO INFORMTION IS EASIER:

Due to the advancement in technology we can access to any information easily. Before the arrival of technology for searching specific information about anything we spend hours in books, newspaper and magazines for searching the relevant information but we don’t find any authentic information but now all we need is a phone and access to the internet to find what we want.

There are thousands of platforms present which guide us and give information about anything on a one tap.

6) TECHNOLOGY IMPROVES ENTERTAINMENT:

Technology improved a lot in an entertainment industry and changed the way now people create their movies. There are many sites through which we binge watch our favorite TV shows and movies like Netflix etc. Social Media is also the source the of entertainment to and due to advance technology there are many social media platforms which help us to connect with each other globally and chit chat with them anytime. The social media platforms are Instagram, Facebook and many more.

7) TECHNOLOGY ENHANCE CREATIVITY:

Technology also helps to enhance someone’s creativity. It helps people to show their creativity through different platforms now. For example YOU TUBE is a plat form people used to share their videos first they record them, then do editing and then post that video so from all this someone’s creativity is boosting up so in this way technology is able to boost their creativity.

CONCLUSION:

There is no doubt that our life has become more easy and comfortable, on account of technology. We don’t imagine now to live a single minute without the use of technology. There is an era too where there is no digital means and people used to live their lives but now as we are always surrounded by the technology so of course there is some dis-advantages too such as over- dependence on mobile phones or addition to social media.

However, we don’t deny this fact that technology also made a lot of things better for everyone and convenient too. Important elements of today’s modern days such as healthcare, education and many things have been improved a lot due to technology.

BY FIZA BINT E RAZI

