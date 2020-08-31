Of US Elections & English

And for the Rose Garden speech by the First Lady of the United States! Recently we came across a singular phenomenon at this event which was an expression of slight humour (bracketed as xenophobic) from none other than Bette Midler, of multiple awards, songs, acting and comedienne fame slanted towards Melania Trump on her ethnicity – pointed directly towards Melania Trump’s ‘English’. Keep in mind Both Bette Midler and President Trump are often criticising each other!

That might be true where the United States First Lady’s English is concerned. It is not that fluent and she does have a strong trace from her nativity and it may also be due to say that obviously the first lady of the USA is not of pure thoroughbred American origin and yet happens to be the First Lady. That fact would obviously discomfort a huge number of Americans. And, Bette Midler apologised for what she had tweeted. Nevertheless, the humorous part is she tweeted and did not take the tweet down. The wordings to the tweet, she kept precisely from President Trump’s speeches. The matter did not go to great lengths as to create an uncomfortable dialogue because such occurrences are commonplace when it comes to the elections in the land of the free. But this reminds one of some similarly important ethnicity based issues from the past, where hardly anyone spoke up on the ethnicity and English of someone who was given a seat of power.

Oh, God. She still can’t speak English. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

We are talking about none other than the famous Arnold Schwarzenegger who came to the USA pursuing his bodybuilding career from Austria, landing in the seat of Governor of California. Close enough? But nothing much was ever said about his not being able to express himself in the language that is native to USA ‘English’. Not that the new found continent is not a free country and has its freedom of speech but the matter that brings about a smile is that he too was a Republican. Now if he was also on his former seat then Bette Midler would have had to take on his English speaking prowess as well, for he can hardly speak the language correctly to date.

Let us just sum it up here saying that this is all towards tolerance and acceptance. As a shot back in the past who could have imagined a B class actor taking oath as the President of the United States, who held office at The White House for a good term and so. But then he was the image of that much sought after cowboy and a gentleman was he, Ronald Reagan, when the years were booming with that air of manliness and dark haired sheep herders. Needless to say that the years pass and ideals change but those who remember and want something out of the steak do make it a point to say their hearts out. Apology or not! It hardly makes a difference. After all they are not standing at the podium at Hyde Park demanding votes for women.

