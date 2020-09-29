One World, One Home, One Heart: World Heart Day

One World, One Home, One Heart is the theme that has been set for the World Heart day 2020 today. the objective of the world heart day is not just to create awareness about heart diseases but also to make the adage prevention is better than cure. this rings true as there are various things that bring about a heavy heart (pun intended). on a serious note it is for our own concern to take care of our bodies but there are always those who make it their business to take care of us when we fall victim to a disease.

Advertisement

Since years now the health of the heart has been an important issue and several NGOs have been actively working for the awareness needed by the masses of the world. This became a priority as we got carried away with comfort and fast food. Where they did have their connivance they also had the very high levels of saturated fats and cholesterol. This resulted in an even more active awareness levels by the various Heart Societies and WHO which also later took up what had its roots placed back in the 1950s to late 1970s. The Cardiovascular Societies and Federation in conjunction with the WHO came to a common celebration of the World Heart Day. As always sometimes some countries differ with their dates give or take a few days.

A word from One World, One Home, One Heart on the occasion of World Heart Day:

Million Heart is a national initiative that has set an ambitious goal to prevent 1 million heart attacks and strokes by 2017. As providers, you can help empower Americans to make healthy choices such as preventing tobacco use and reducing sodium and trans-fat consumption. Please join CMS in encouraging people with Medicare to use preventive services that can help them reduce their risk for heart disease and stroke, and live heart healthy lives.

(Here we would like to quote a word from the ones at World Heart Federation: We are living in unprecedented times. The COVID-19 pandemic has shone a spotlight on the healthcare profession, national healthcare systems and our individual responsibilities – for our own health and for the vulnerable in society. We don’t know what course the pandemic will take in the future but we do know that taking care of our hearts right now is more important than ever).

Advertisement

Read full story