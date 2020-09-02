Sports: The Ins and Outs of Rollerblading

Streetwise, or just skimming across that vast asphalt with your fiber rollerblades? Do you even have rollerblades or know how to get going with them? If not, read on because we shall get you going with this fast action sport. Rollerblading is a great way to stay in shape and boost your stamina. It is also good for your nervous system as it activates your entire body. Let us see how to go about gearing up and start with this thrilling sport.

Choosing the right Blades

You need to choose a pair of good rollerblades which are for beginners and not the pro series ones. This means that you will be buying a four wheel in-line medium diameter aluminum base and fiber top boot/shoe hold. The pro series are five wheel in-line aluminum alloy base with the largest diameter wheels and adjustable base brackets and are reasonably difficult to handle. Why the fiber top? That is to keep your feet and ankles firm avoiding any injury and bruises (a suggestion here is to start with the a very cheap roller skates if this is your very first time ever on rollerblading that is because roller skates are far cheaper and it is a good way to feel the wheels directly under your feet although their brakes are in the front). You buy your roller blades just like you buy your shoes. in this case even more carefully because you have to keep in mind that the fiber boot is not only your exact size but the tie up is also smooth and doesn’t overlap or are too far apart. You have a choice to either go for a lace up pair or a clamp tightner pair. I prefer a clamp tightner because of its ease of notch setting. The clamp tightner are pro Rollerblades and thus expensive. Now you have to get the right gear for the sport. Knee pads, elbow pads and a skating helmet will do you good as a beginner. As a beginner you may also need the cut off gloves to protect your hands if you land on them.

Balance

Getting your balance proper is the most important thing of all. Begin by wearing the roller blade on one foot and try gliding around a bit. This will let you know how it feels moving around on a Rollerblade. Try rolling around on one foot first and then switch the Rollerblade on the other foot so as to get the full feel of it. While on one foot try using the brakes very often. That is because, once you have worn the rollerblades on both feet you will need to learn to stand still and that is done using the brake on either foot as a beginner. Once you’re through with this and are confident that you will at least be able to stand still with the Rollerblades gear up both your blades and there you are. Now with the brake on one foot take a slight push and come into movement.

Posture

Posture is the most important factor which will keep you on your feet and avoid you falling down while Rollerblading. The correct posture which will keep you going is exactly the same that is used for skiing. Slightly bent at the waist and firm at the upper back. Never have your feet parallel as a beginner when trying to stand straight as you are sure to land on your backside doing so. Always slant and keep pressure on one foot (depending which foot you get used to for Rollerblading) to stand still. You will be using the same technique later on for slowing down without the help of brakes and taking a turn. Always remember, as a beginner not to forget that you are wearing your Rollerblades and just move as in a walking stance. Getting up from the ground is going to be tough!

Get Rolling

Now you’re all set and ready to roll on. your best options are either to try gliding in a room with a good flat balanced ground at your own home before stepping out. Else, that you may do is either find a good spot which is flat and balanced. Be careful that it is smooth and without chipping off, of the concrete or wood.

Now with the pressure on one foot and slightly tilted take a push forward and try gliding on the rollers for a full long stride. Keep it slow and straight for time being. You can speed up once you have your balance and stance in good stead. Using one foot with the pressure on it and the skates pointed slightly outwards glide on. Keep your arms free and loose to balance your upper body.

Brake

After unpacking your Rollerblades you will find that there are a couple of ‘rubber stubs’ which attach to the base of your Rollerblades towards the heel side. As a beginner attach both stubs to know which is your power leg. The power leg or the power foot is the one which you will find later that you will use to give you the push to move forward. Now for the braking. Once you have to use the brake, very smoothly bring one foot slightly back without losing balance and to a slight T-shape while applying pressure to the foot which is braking. Remember that you may also use the brake stub by just tilting your foot and applying slight pressure on the brake with the brake foot tilted slightly outwards. If you are in the T-shape braking stance which is a norm then apply full pressure on the brake foot keeping it tilted. This will later on help you to swiftly take turns and perform something called a flip which we will talk about later.

Learning to Turn

You can’t keep going straight, right? At one point or another you will have to turn to either side. Turning is not a difficult feat at all. It comes with the flow once you are able to glide at length. While in the gliding flow and depending which side you have to turn, slightly bend your weight to that side while scissoring you legs slightly bringing the non turning foot to a slightly T shape. Now here you have to keep in mind that the foot may either come forward or backwards. These two methods are commonly used by Rollerbladers. As a beginner, you can use the foot forward to turn in the direction you want to but once you have the command over the Rollerblades it is always easier to bring the foot back and glide smoothly without losing speed. As a beginner keep the speed slow while turning unless you want your arms flailing and landing on your side. That hurts!

Now that you can roll, brake and turn easily, try braking without the help of the stubs with just the formation of your feet. Getting your feel and knowing how your body reacts to the momentum is very important and shall come in due time. You can become as good as you may imagine by skating on a regular basis at a park, open area or a community compound if available to you. Once you feel you’re ready to upgrade you may easily find the pro series rollerblades at any shop.

