Venice Film Festival 2020 Makes It Big

Without the usual blockbusters this year’s Venice Film Festival miraculously took place in the physical form with a different flavour of movie themes amid a comfortable setting presented to Cate Blanchett’s jury.

Not many festivals and shows have had the spirit to take the step forward during the COVID and venture forth, exhibiting and arranging their already delayed presentations for the year 2020. Some tech shows came around with a good blend of physical and virtual trials, making them at least worth the while as you may have come across earlier on our website. That is easy for tech business but where the true world of showbiz and glitterati is concerned the entire industry was taken by a sudden blockade in their usual movies and celebrating festivals. A few film festivals went absolute virtual and culminated henceforth. Cannes happen to get cancelled altogether this year. The film festival that we are talking about now is one of the oldest in question. Venice Film Festival, fruitfully culminated just a few days ago.

This time the Venetian extravaganza could not boast the headline making movies from Hollywood due to travel restrictions. The Venice Film Festival took place at all is a surprise to be reckoned with, negating all speculations of it not being able to formulate in the physical form itself till the last minute. It did nevertheless, but with a more exotic local flavour of movies tuned for this year’s picks. The reason being; the availability and participation of movie makers and movies from around the globe. This made the Venice Film Fest present flicks of a varied traditional genre mix. The absence of the mega movies brought to the forefront some notable area centric themes from the movies presented at Lido.

All went well with alternate seating, mask worn film screenings, and safe distancing considering it took place during the COVID. The participants and attendees felt relaxed and safe at the venue with proceedings at the Casino compound. VFF had a different feel altogether this year with movies of thematic and literary kind of storylines. Amongst the ones presented, which of course did not have the A- listers from America, was to impress Cate Blanchett the jury president for the 77th VFF, were a few good movies to choose from.

Following is a quick glance at the movies which became the pick of the festival’s Jury:

GOLDEN LION: Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

SILVER LION – GRAND JURY PRIZE: New Order, Michel Franco

SILVER LION – AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR: Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Spouse of a Spy

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE: Pricey Comrades!, Andrei Konchalovsky

VENICE SHORT FILM NOMINATION FOR THE EUROPEAN FILM AWARDS 2020: The Shift, Laura Carreira

VENICE AWARD FOR A DEBUT FILM: Pay attention, Ana Rocha de Sousa

AWARD FOR BEST SCREENPLAY: Chaitanya Tamhane, The Disciple

GRAND JURY PRIZE FOR BEST VR IMMERSIVE WORK: The Hangman at House, Michelle and Uri Kranot

COPPA VOLPI for Finest Actress: Vanessa Kirby, Items of a Girl

COPPA VOLPI for Finest Actor: Pierfrancesco Favino, Padrenostro

MARCELLO MASTROIANNI AWARD for Finest Younger Actor or Actress: Rouhollah Zamani, Solar Youngsters

ORIZZONTI AWARD FOR BEST FILM: The Wasteland, Ahmad Bahrami

ORIZZONTI AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR: Lav Diaz, Genus Pan

SPECIAL ORIZZONTI JURY PRIZE: Listem, Ana Rocha de Sousa

ORIZZONTI AWARD FOR BEST SCREENPLAY: Pietro Castellitto, I Predatori

ORIZZONTI AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS: Khansa Batma, Zanka Contact

ORIZZONTI AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR: Yahya Mahayni, The Man Who Bought His Pores and skin

ORIZZONTI AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM: Entre Tu Y Milagros, Mariana Saffon

To get a further immersive feel we’ve added the Festival’s full coverage below

