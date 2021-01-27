Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Impeach Biden

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) told NTD that her decision to introduce articles of impeachment against President Joe Bidenwas motivated by what she claimed was “abuse of power.”

Greene introduced articles of impeachment on Jan. 21, the day after Biden’s inauguration, with her office announcing in a statement that the articles concern the president’s alleged actions involving abuse of power “by allowing his son, Hunter Biden, to siphon off cash from America’s greatest enemies Russia and China.”

In the interview with NTD, Greene elaborated on this, saying, “we cannot have a president of the United States who is compromised, and has shown a clear pattern of behavior, which is his using his position of power to help his son, Hunter Biden, also his brother and himself, to make a lot of extra money through corrupt business deals with foreign countries.”

While she did not elaborate on her claim that the president personally benefited financially from his son’s business dealings, nor did she offer evidence in support of this allegation, Greene referred to statements madeby Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Tony Bobulinski, who suggested Joe Biden was involved in some of the deals.

Hunter Biden did business in China, Ukraine, and elsewhere, while Joe Biden was vice president, with a report (pdf) released jointly on Sept. 23 by the Senate Homeland Security and Finance Committees finding that he had “cashed in” on his father’s name to make lucrative business deals around the world. The report also found that Hunter Biden made millions of dollars worth of “questionable transactions” with Chinese nationals connected to the Chinese communist regime and military.

Following the release of the report, then-presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said the Senate report was using taxpayer dollars to launch “an attack founded on a long-disproven, hardcore right-wing conspiracy theory.”

Joe Biden has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing or having any knowledge of his son’s business affairs. In October, he said there is “no basis” for allegations that Hunter Biden profited from arranging access to him while he served as vice president.

A spokesman said at the time that Joe Biden “has never even considered being involved in business with his family, nor in any overseas business whatsoever.”

“He has never held stock in any such business arrangements nor has any family member or any other person ever held stock for him,” the spokesman said.

"Did I make a mistake? Maybe in the grand scheme of things," Hunter Biden told the outlet. "But did I make a mistake based on some ethical lapse? Absolutely not."

In an interview, Greene also referred to an incident in 2016, when Joe Biden was responsible for overseeing anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine and threatened to withhold $1 billion in foreign aid to the country unless then-President Petro Poroshenko fired Ukrainian prosecutor-general Viktor Shokin. At the time, Shokin was investigating Burisma, an energy company in Ukraine for which Hunter was a board member from 2014 to at least 2018.

