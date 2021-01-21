Federal govt announces Rs1.95 per unit hike in power tariff

The government has announced Rs 1.95 per unit increase in the power tariff, placing another burden on the already inflation stricken public.

Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub announced the price hike in a press conference on Thursday, saying that the PML-N government had left landmines for the coming government. He said that PTI government will have to recover the deficit that PML-N left us with.

Omar Ayub said that PTI government was forced to increase electricity prices due to poor agreements signed by PML-N. He announced increase in the price of electricity by Rs 1.95 per unit. Despite difficult circumstances, a subsidy of Rs 473 billion has been given to the power sector, he added.

Accompanying the Energy Minister, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar said that the previous government had left us sizable challenges in the power sector but the PTI government took important steps to deal with the situation, including special packages for industrial development.

