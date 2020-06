The federal government has increased the price of petrol by Rs25.58 per litre, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The decision was made on the recommendation of the Petroleum Division. The price of high speed diesel has been increased by Rs21.31.

The prices of kerosene and light diesel oil have gone up by Rs23.50 and Rs17.84, respectively.

The new prices will take effect from 12am on Saturday.

