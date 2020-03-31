Govt maintains petrol prices starting April 1

ISLAMABAD: Prices of petroleum products will be maintained effective April 1, a spokesperson for the Petrol Division said Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson, the per litre prices of petrol, diesel, kerosene oil, and light diesel will be maintained at Rs96.58, Rs107.25, Rs77.45, and Rs62.51, respectively.

On the other hand, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) issued a notification on the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) per household cylinder.

The price of an LPG cylinder of 11.8 kilos was reduced by Rs462.78 and set at Rs1,067.39 across the country, the notification read.

