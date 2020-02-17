Hafeez Sheikh Highlights the Need to adopt technological change in business sector

KARACHI: Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said that increasing exports remain the top priority of the incumbent government and business graduates should play their role in increasing the capacity of the government.

Addressing the Deans and Directors Conference 2020, Hafeez Shaikh said that the economy is coming out of the crisis situation and it’s now high time to hold the seminar on mulling over prospects to improve business activities in the country.

“It is unfortunate that Pakistan has failed in its bid to boost the exports sector,” he lamented.

The adviser said that a technological revolution is in the offing globally and Pakistan needs to be prepared for it to take advantage of the changes in the business arena.

“This is a digital era and Pakistan should not miss this chance to boost its business activities,” he said and added that there is a dire need to improve business education in the country.

He said that there is a need to increase business schools and prepare the graduates coming out of it to be able to deal with the upcoming technological revolution globally.

He said that they had to focus on the quality and national interest and see how they could optimise the business schools in improving the country’s exports.

He further said that the government has initiated Kamyab Jawan Programme under which the youth could avail scholarships and prepare business graduates that could play their part in improving the capacity of the government.

