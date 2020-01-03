Hafeez Sheikh thanks Abu Dhabi’s crown prince for financial assistance to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Thanking Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Muhammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan for announcing $200mn support to Pakistan, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has said that the help is a testimony to the expanding economic relations and friendship between the two countries.

Talking to the social networking website, twitter, Hafeez Sheikh said that the amount will be spent on small business promotion and job creation.

1/2)

Would like to thank HRH Sheikh Muhammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces for announcing

$200 Million support to Pakistan after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan. https://t.co/cbZRd7l6Zz — Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh (@a_hafeezshaikh) January 2, 2020

On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had received the visiting dignitary personally and then drove him to the PM House.

The crown prince had held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Khan at the PM House, which was followed by a luncheon hosted in his honour by the premier.

