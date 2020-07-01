Inflation edges up slightly to 8.6pc in June, says PBS

Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate edged up slightly to 8.6 per cent year-on-year in June, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said in its monthly report published on Wednesday.

The rate was 8.22pc year-on-year in May.

Prices of eggs, tomatoes, wheat, flour, fresh vegetables and chicken increased in June, the bureau said.

Petroleum prices that had fallen sharply in previous weeks shot up again last week across the country, a factor that will have its impact in next month’s CPI.

The average inflation rate currently stands at 10.74pc in outgoing fiscal year 2019-20 that ended June 30.

The CPI peaked in January, registering 14.56pc year-on-year.

REUTERS.

