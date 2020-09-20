Karachi highest taxpaying city with collection of Rs572.59 bn

ISLAMABAD: During the tax year 2018, Karachi remains the top taxpaying city followed by Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and then Faisalabad.

According to tax analysis carried out by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for the tax year 2018 on the basis of a city-wise breakup, the collection from Karachi amounted to Rs572.59 billion for the tax year 2018, followed by Rs204.14 billion from Islamabad, Rs200.71 billion from Lahore, Rs35.17 billion from Rawalpindi, and Rs16.26 billion from Faisalabad.

The break-up of the tax collection from the metropolis which was recorded as Rs572.59 showed that Rs9.05 billion was collected from Karachi Central, Rs34.09 was collected from Karachi East, Rs114.22 billion from Karachi South and Rs28.89 was collected from Karachi West.

Islamabad remained the second-highest tax-paying city as its dwellers and companies deposited Rs204.14 billion during 2018, whereas, Lahore remained at third position as it collected Rs200.71 billion during the tax year 2018.

The collection from Lahore was Rs180.58 billion; Lahore Cantonment Rs5.27 billion, and Lahore City Rs14.86 billion.

However, the income tax collection from return filers in Rawalpindi stood at Rs35.17 billion for the same period. Multan contributed Rs12.7 billion, and Sahiwal contributed Rs1.77 billion as taxes from filers. The income tax collection from Gujranwala city was Rs7.92 billion.

The FBR collected Rs4.49 billion from income tax return filers of Sialkot. Tax collection from Abbottabad stood at Rs1.61 billion, and the FBR collected Rs2.48 billion in tax from Bahawalpur. The FBR also collected Rs6.35 billion tax from Dera Gazi Khan and Rs1.64 billion tax from the income tax return filers from Kohat during the tax year 2018.

The FBR collected Rs13.64 billion from Peshawar, while the collection of tax from Quetta stood at Rs10.05 billion.

As per the details from the FBR data, the tax collection from Sargodha was Rs2.21 billion and Rs2.61 from Sheikhupura.

The income tax return filers in Sukkur contributed income tax of Rs3. 57 billion. The city of Haripur contributed Rs1.7 billion from the income tax return filers. Total income tax collection from the return filers of Hyderabad amounted to Rs4.06 billion.

The income tax return filers in Taxila contributed Rs1.25 billion as income tax, and the filers in Thatta deposited Rs1.01 billion tax during the same period.

Taxes collected from filers from other major cities include Dera Ghazi Khan Rs6.35 billion, Gujrat Rs1.69 billion, Haripur Rs1.7 billion, Hyderabad Rs2.5 billion, Hyderabad City Rs1.56 billion, Jaranwala Rs1.42 billion, Kohat Rs1.64 billion, Loralai Rs1.79 billion, Mardan Rs1.33 billion, and Rahim Yar Khan Rs1.9 billion.

