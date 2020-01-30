OGRA proposes to decrease petrol price by Rs0.06 per litre

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Thursday proposed the Petroleum Division to decrease petrol price by Rs0.06 per litre.

According to sources, Ogra has also purposed to increase prices of high-speed diesel price by Rs2.47 per litre while a decrease of Rs0.66 per litre was recommended in price of kerosene oil.

An increase of Rs1.10 per litre in price of light diesel has also been suggested.

Sources indicated that the Ministry of Finance, after consulting with the Prime Minister, will finalize the proposed price hike. The new rates are expected to be applicable from February 1.

