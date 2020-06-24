Pakistan’s current account turns surplus of $13mn today: SBP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s current account has turned into a surplus of $13 million on May 20 against a deficit of $530 million in April 20 and $1,004 million in May 19, stated the State Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday.

Advertisement

“Pakistan’s Current Account turned into a surplus of $13 million May 20 against a deficit of $530 million in April 20 and $1004 million in May 19,” stated a tweet from the SBP.

1/2 Pakistan’s Current Account turned into a surplus of $13 mn May20 against a deficit of $530 mn in Apr20 and $1004 mn in May19. For details: https://t.co/fMcRUupmT2 — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) June 24, 2020

2/2 On cumulative basis, the CAD has narrowed by 73.6 percent to $3.3 bn during Jul-May FY20 from $12.5 bn during the same period last year. — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) June 24, 2020

The SBP said that the current account deficit has been slashed by 73.6% on a cumulative basis during July-May FY2020 to $3.3 billion from a whopping $12.5 billion in the same period last year.

“On cumulative basis, the CAD has narrowed by 73.6% to $3.3 billion during Jul-May FY20 from $12.5 billion during the same period last year.”

Advertisement

Read full story