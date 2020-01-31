Petrol prices to remain unchanged for February

The government has decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for the month of February, media reported on Friday.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the existing prices of January 2020 will remain unchanged for the next month. The petroleum prices for February will be: Petrol: Rs116.60, Diesel: Rs127.26, Kerosene oil: Rs99.45, Light diesel oil: Rs84.51

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday had sent a summary to the federal government for recommending modification in prices of petroleum products.

OGRA recommended to reduce the prices of petrol up six paisas and 66 paisas in kerosene oil. The authority suggested rising prices of high-speed diesel up to Rs2.47 and Rs1.10 in light diesel.

Earlier in December 2019, the federal government had increased the price of petrol by up to Rs2.61 per litre for the month of January 2020.

The price of petrol was increased by Rs2.61 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel was increased by Rs2.25.

