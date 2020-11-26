Rs. 16 Billion Deposited in Roshan Pakistan’s Digital Accounts

It has been reported that over $100 Million amounting to Rs16 Billion have been deposited by the Expat community in Roshan Pakistan Digital Accounts uptil now.

Talking to the media, during an event at Dubai, the Governor State Bank, Reza Baqir said “This repatriable account can be opened remotely, without physical presence, in multiple currency offerings and is at the cutting edge of technology and digitization”.

During the ceremony, the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and a private bank connected with Roshan Pakistan’s chairman hailed Pakistan’s emerging market in getting expats to invest in the homeland.

Talking to the media in Dubai, Governor State Bank, Dr Reza Baqir said Pakistan has been receiving around $2 million daily through digital accounts.

Thanking Pakistan at the same time, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan hoped that this new venture ‘Roshan Pakistan Digital Account’ will attract thousands of expats through sophisticated digital platforms. He further added, “Overseas Pakistanis have been opening more than 700 Roshan Pakistan Digital accounts daily”,

Governor State Bank of Pakistan, talking about statistics added, that around 1,200 accounts are being opened on weekends.

Talking to media, the bank’s CEO said Roshan Pakistan Digital initiative offered expats from world over to invest directly in financial markets.

