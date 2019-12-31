2019: A year of high-profile arrests

2019 saw the arrests of various political leaders in multiple cases. Below are the major arrests of the year and their current status:

Former president and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari : arrested on June 10 in the fake bank accounts case (currently on bail on medical grounds)

: arrested on June 10 in the fake bank accounts case (currently on bail on medical grounds) PPP leader Faryal Talpur : arrested on June 14 in the fake bank accounts case (currently on bail granted by Islamabad High Court on December 17)

: arrested on June 14 in the fake bank accounts case (currently on bail granted by Islamabad High Court on December 17) PPP stalwart Khursheed Shah : arrested on September 18 in a case regarding alleged assets beyond means (currently on judicial remand after Sindh High Court suspended bail orders)

: arrested on September 18 in a case regarding alleged assets beyond means (currently on judicial remand after Sindh High Court suspended bail orders) Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani : arrested on February 20 in a case regarding alleged assets beyond means (currently on bail granted by the Sindh High Court)

: arrested on February 20 in a case regarding alleged assets beyond means (currently on bail granted by the Sindh High Court) PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif : arrested on October 11 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case (currently in London for medical treatment — more on that below)

: arrested on October 11 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case (currently in London for medical treatment — more on that below) PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz : arrested on August 8 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case (currently on bail granted by the Lahore High Court on November 4, name still on ECL)

: arrested on August 8 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case (currently on bail granted by the Lahore High Court on November 4, name still on ECL) Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz : arrested on June 11 in two cases — money laundering and holding assets beyond means (currently on judicial remand)

: arrested on June 11 in two cases — money laundering and holding assets beyond means (currently on judicial remand) PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif : started 2019 under NAB custody in connection with the Ashiana Housing case (granted bail on February 14, currently in London)

: started 2019 under NAB custody in connection with the Ashiana Housing case (granted bail on February 14, currently in London) Former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi : arrested on July 18 in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) case (currently on judicial remand)

: arrested on July 18 in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) case (currently on judicial remand) Former finance minister and PML-N leader Miftah Ismail : arrested on August 7 in the LNG case (released on bail granted on December 23)

: arrested on August 7 in the LNG case (released on bail granted on December 23) PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah : arrested on July 1 in a drug case filed against him by the Anti-Narcotics Force (currently on bail granted by the LHC on December 24)

: arrested on July 1 in a drug case filed against him by the Anti-Narcotics Force (currently on bail granted by the LHC on December 24) PML-N leader Capt Mohammad Safdar : arrested on October 21 in a case pertaining to inflammatory speeches against the government and state institutions (granted bail by a Lahore sessions court on October 30)

: arrested on October 21 in a case pertaining to inflammatory speeches against the government and state institutions (granted bail by a Lahore sessions court on October 30) PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal : arrested on December 23 in a case regarding alleged corruption in the Narowal Sports City (currently in NAB custody on physical remand)

: arrested on December 23 in a case regarding alleged corruption in the Narowal Sports City (currently in NAB custody on physical remand) MNA Ali Wazir : arrested on May 26 during a clash between Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) workers and Army troops in North Waziristan tribal district (released from jail after being granted bail by the Peshawar High Court on September 18)

: arrested on May 26 during a clash between Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) workers and Army troops in North Waziristan tribal district (released from jail after being granted bail by the Peshawar High Court on September 18) MNA Mohsin Dawar : arrested by law enforcement personnel from Miranshah on May 30 in connection with the Kharqamar incident (released from jail after being granted bail by the Peshawar High Court on September 18)

: arrested by law enforcement personnel from Miranshah on May 30 in connection with the Kharqamar incident (released from jail after being granted bail by the Peshawar High Court on September 18) Punjab minister and senior PTI leader Aleem Khan : taken into NAB custody on February 6 for owning assets beyond known sources of income (currently on bail granted by the LHC on May 15)

: taken into NAB custody on February 6 for owning assets beyond known sources of income (currently on bail granted by the LHC on May 15) Punjab Minister for Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries and PTI leader Sibtain Khan: arrested on June 14 in connection with a case pertaining to corruption and illegal award of contracts (granted bail on September 18)

