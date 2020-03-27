AJK PM announces Nishan-e-Kashmir for GB doctor who died of coronavirus

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Friday announced the “Nishan-e-Kashmir” — the state’s highest official award — for Dr Usama Riaz of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) for carrying out his duty to fight Covid-19 at the cost of his life.

“Dr Usama Shaheed has set an ever-lasting example of bravery and courage and he is the pride of not just his community and country but also of entire humanity,” said the AJK premier at a meeting held to review the overall situation.

The meeting also paid rich tribute to the heroic services of medical workers.

“The doctors and paramedical staff are the frontline soldiers of our fight against novel coronavirus and we are beholden to them in this regard,” the prime minister remarked.

He also announced a bonus equal to one-month’s basic pay for doctors and paramedical staff across AJK from grade one to 20 in recognition of their bravery. He also vowed that the government would ensure their protection and equip them with personal protective gear.

Action against hoarders

At the same meeting, Haider also directed all three divisional commissioners to take strict action against hoarders and profiteers through effective administrative measures to curb hoarding and profiteering across the state.

“The administration must ensure uninterrupted supply of edibles and other basic amenities of life to people during the lockdown period,” he said.

The meeting was informed by Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana that a testing lab for coronavirus had become functional in Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) Muzaffarabad while the laboratory in Mirpur was also being upgraded.

Haider disclosed that the National Disaster Management Authority had been approached for establishment of a testing lab for coronavirus in Rawalakot.

It was Haider’s first meeting in Muzaffarabad after March 5 when he had left for Islamabad for a surgery.

However, he kept on holding meetings in Kashmir House Islamabad, during which several important decisions, including complete lockdown of AJK were taken, to contain the spread of the pandemic in the territory.

“I was stuck in Islamabad due to [the] surgery of both my eyes but I kept on chairing meetings through video link, [even] against the advice of medics, to decide steps to contain spread of Covid-19 in AJK. Today I’m back in Muzaffarabad and will personally monitor implementation of measures. We have to defeat this virus,” Haider tweeted on Friday.

Suspected cases

Meanwhile, seven new suspected cases surfaced in AJK over the past 24 hours, according to health minister Dr Najeeb Naqi.

These suspected persons — three in Muzaffarabad and one each in Kotli, Mirpur, Bagh, Sudhnoti and Haveli — had been quarantined in their respective health facilities, he said.

Naqi said that the samples of three suspected cases would be screened in AIMS Muzaffarabad and remaining four at the National Institute of Health Islamabad.

“So far the total number of suspected cases has been 90. Of the 63 received results, only two have tested positive and the rest negative. The remaining 27 results are being awaited,” he said.

