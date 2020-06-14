Bollywood mourns Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Shushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajpur, who starred in a string of Bollywood box-office hits, was found dead in his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday, according to Indian media.

In what is being reported as a suicide, the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his house. His representative has confirmed his death.

His death comes a few months after two Bollywood superstars Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor passed away. Irrfan, 53, passed away in April after battling neuroendocrine tumour. He had been undergoing treatment in Britain since 2018.

He returned to India after recovering and wrapped filming for Angrezi Medium. The actor shot the movie immediately after his round of cancer treatment ended and had kept up a relatively low profile since his diagnosis was announced.

Actor Rishi Kapoor who had moved to New York after he was diagnosed with cancer, passed away a few days after Khan.

He had earlier been hospitalised twice this year in February, first in Delhi over an infection and then Mumbai with viral fever.

