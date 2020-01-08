Chris Hemsworth shows his generous side by donating $1 million for Austrailian bush fires

Many stars have dug deep for bushfire recovery — but none more than Chris Hemsworth, who just announced a whopping donation.

The Thor: Ragnarok star announced the pledge on Instagram, asking his nearly 39 million followers to also give where they could.

“Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars,” Hemsworth captioned his video message.

“Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated.

Hemsworth thanked everyone who had donated so far, but said he didn’t think the worst was over yet.

“As you’re well aware the bushfires in Australia have caused massive devastation,” Hemsworth addressed the camera.

“They’re continuing to burn with warmer weather on its way. We’re still in the thick of it here with plenty of challenging times ahead and still to come.”

