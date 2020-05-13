CM Shah launches Sindh Mental Health Authority Helpline

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has launched the Sindh Mental Authority helpline 021 & 022- 111-117-642 established to help and support people facing issues of mental health.

Shah said that the helpline has been developed with the specific purpose to meet the need of psychological crisis intervention in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“The coronavirus has created mental stress, depression, anxiety and other psychological issues among the people,” he said.

The chief minister said people can call anywhere from within the province to share their issues with experts and get guidedance accordingly.

Earlier, Chairman Sindh Mental Health Authority Dr Karim Khuwaja briefing the chief minister said that the help line has been established with UN No. 111-117-642.

“If the phone number is dialed with 021-code it will be connected with Jinnah Post Graduate Institute, Karachi and when the phone number is dialed with code 0221 it will be connected with Sir Cowasjee Jahangir Institute of Psychiartry, Hyderabad.”

In both hospitals, leading psychiatrists will guide the callers, he added.

The helpline facility will be available from 8am to 3pm and the time would be extended as per future requirements.

