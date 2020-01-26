CPI report on Pakistan misinterpreted, doesn’t imply increase in corruption: TI

Transparency International (TI) has clarified that its Corruption Per­ce­ptions Index (CPI) report 2019 on Pakistan has been misinterpreted and it is a move to defame the country, media reported on Sunday.

Transparency International stated that the media and some politicians misreported the findings of the report and highlighted false data and figures.

It added the report does not state that corruption has increased in Pakistan. The watchdog mentioned that a slip of Pakistan’s ranking on global corruption perception index does not represent an increase or decrease in corruption.

On January 23, 2020, Transparency International issued a global ranking which showed that Pakistan slipped three spots from the previous year’s place despite increased anti-corruption efforts.

Pakistan has been ra­nk­ed 120 out of 180 countries on the Corruption Per­ce­ptions Index (CPI) 2019.

Last year, Pakistan ranked 117 out of 180 nations. On a scale of zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean), Pakistan was assigned a score of 32 — a point lower than its score of 33 on the 2018 index and well below the global average of 43.

