Elephant in India dies from eating crackers, police investigating

Following the death of a pregnant elephant who died after consuming explosive-filled pineapples in Kerala, India and drew immense outrage on social media, another elephant is suspected to have died from similar causes.

The elephant suffered jaw fractures that “could have been through something it consumed,” but it is not confirmed yet, the post-mortem report reveals. However, forest officials stated that a chemical analysis report is awaited, NDTV reported.

A young female elephant reportedly died in April in a similar manner in the forests in Kollam district.

“We suspect it to be crackers,” a senior forest official said.

The animal was found in a poor condition near a stream in the Pathanapuram forests. Forest officials said that the female elephant was very weak that they could not tranquilise her.

“We did try to give her some medication but she moved away a few kilometres. The next day, she had collapsed,” lamented one of the forest officials.

This is the second incident when an animal has fallen prey to firecrackers in India in recent times. Social media reacted angrily after the pregnant wild elephant from Silent Valley had died after eating a pineapple filled with firecrackers.

After the fruit exploded in her mouth, the elephant walked for days in pain before she went into a river and died standing on May 27.

Photos that took social media by storm showed the elephant standing in the river with her mouth and trunk in the water, perhaps for some relief from the unbearable pain. She died in that position.

No form of cruelty against our wildlife is tolerable in our special laws – Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Such heinous acts are against our national consciousness and against our legal system too. https://t.co/qlcBcYmgkV pic.twitter.com/CUjA9a4KyC — Ankit Kumar, IFS (@AnkitKumar_IFS) June 2, 2020

Following the brutal incident, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said strict action would be taken against those responsible for the elephant’s death. “The forest department is probing the case and the culprits will be brought to book,” he had said.

