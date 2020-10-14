Research and Development Foundation (RDF)

Empower youth for Work Project( EYW), Jamshoro

Consultative Dialogue on CSR Policies, Practices and Youth Perspective

13thOctober 2020 at Regent Plaza Hotel, Karachi

A consultative Dialogue on CSR Policies, Practices and Youth Perspective was held at 13th October 2020 at Regent Plaza Hotel, Karachi. The consultative Dialogue was arranged by research and development foundation (RDF). The event was attended by a large number of youth, members of civil society and government officials. Speaking on the occasion Mr. NaseerPirzada, Senior CSR expert shared that CSR in not a charity but it is the responsibility of the organizations, when any organization is earning it’s their legal and moral responsibility to support the communities. He also mentioned that there is a proper mechanism for CSR funds disbursement and you can check what CSR money is spent and where.

Mr. Zulifqar Shah

Senior Program manager Director PILER

Said that Youth has great responsibility towards society, youth need to be aware of opportunities around them and take advantage from initiatives by different private organizations under their CSR, such internships and job training s. he also added that as good and responsible citizens it is our responsibility to support youth.

Mr. Nasir Ali Pahnwar, Environmental expert said that we need to think about sustainable development, no economic development is sustainable development unless it protects environment. He said that we have great responsibility to utilize natural resources carefully as these are the only natural resources we have.

Miss Marvi, young leader from Jamshoro said that as young person I always wonder where does all CSR funds go, there are about 100000 companies registered in Pakistan in spite of so much CSR funds you cannot see much being done. She stressed that CSR should be youth focused and should help in youth development.

Mr. AhsfaqueSoomro, Executive director RDF, said that the purpose of today’s event is to highlight the CSR activities from youth perceptive and to discuss how CSR can be more youth friendly. Mr. Soomro stressed that as a responsible organization we alleyways support communities and offer internships and training opportunities to the youth.

Mr. Kazim Syed, Project Manager RDF said that this event will help in bringing attention of people sitting at the helm of affairs on youth issues and how CSR can be used for youth.

Agenda

S.No Activity/item Time 1 Guests to be seated in the hall 10:30am 2 Guests to be seated on stage 10:45 am 3 Recitation of Holy Quran 10:50-10:55 4 Welcome and Objectives by Kazim Syed, Project Manager RDF 10:55-11:00 5 Concept of CSR and its utilization for Community and youth in Sindh by NaseerPirzada, Senior CSR Expert 11:00-11:35 6 CSR Policy, implementation gaps and Youth Inclusion by Zulfiqar Shah , Senior Program Director PILER 11:35-12:05 7 12:05-12:35 8 Mr. Nasir Ali Pahnwar Environment expert 12:35-12:50 9 Perspective of youth by Miss Marvi Ashraf (Young leader from Jamshoro) 12:50-12:55 10 Youth development and empowerment by Mr. Mir Mumtaz (Young Leader from Jamshoro) 12:55-1:00 11 Recommendations and vote of thanks and way forwards byAshfaque Ahmed Soomro Executive Director RDF 1:00-1:15 Lunch 1:15

