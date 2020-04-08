Faithfull will observe Shab e Baraat with reverence tonight

KARACHI: Holy Shab-e-Baraat, the night of forgiveness was observed across the country on Shaban-ul-Moazzam 15, 1441 AH on April 8, 2020 (Wednesday).

Faithfuls offered night-long special prayers in the night of reverence and divine blessings to seek divine forgiveness. People in large number attended various gatherings included Mahafil-e-Na’at in mosques and other places to mark the holy night.

Ulema and religious scholars in their sermons highlighted the teachings of Islam and various aspects of life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) with respect to repentance and seeking Allah’s pleasure. The houses, streets and especially mosques were decorated with colorful lights and buntings.

Faithful lit electric lights, candles or even oil lamps right from evening to the whole night. People in large number visited cemeteries to pray for the eternal peace of their loved deceased ones.

Special security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful observance of the Shab-e-Barat throughout the country.

It is best to pray and worship Allah on that night and seek his forgiveness. Muslims spend the night offering special prayers and reciting verses from the Holy Quran. People visit graveyards of their relatives and offer Fateha for the departed souls. According to a Hadith, Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said any individual who fasts for three days during the month of Shaban and says durood three times at Iftar, Allah will forgive his sins and increase his provisions.

Additionally, the person will enter paradise on a female camel on the Day of Judgement. Some Islamic scholars believe there is a reference to this night in Surah al-Dukhan where Allah says: “We sent it (the Qur’an) down during a blessed night. We are truly warners. In that night is made distinct every affair of wisdom.”

