Famous Pakistani personalities that passed away in 2019

The year 2019 has come to an end with its roller coaster journey of emotions and now time has come to welcome the new year. Let’s take a look back at the famous Pakistani personalities which passed away in 2019:

Advertisement

Shehnaz Begum:

The melodious voice behind the national anthems, ‘Sohni Dharti Allah Rakhey’ and ‘Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan’, Shehnaz Begum passed away on 24 March at the age of 67 years. She was born on January 2, 1952 in Dhaka.

Zaheen Tahira:

Renowned Pakistani drama actor Zaheen Tahira passed away on July 09.

The “Khuda Ki Basti” actor was put on the ventilator after suffering an attack previous month.

Zaheen Tahira, who entered the entertainment industry in the mid-60s, is one of the most adored actresses of Pakistan. The veteran celebrity has worked in the same profession for decades in various lead roles in over 700 dramas.

Abid Ali:

Veteran film and TV actor Abid Ali, 67, passed away on 5 September. Born in Quetta, Ali got his breakthrough role in tv serial ‘Lawaris’. Recently released film, ‘Heer Maan Jaa’ was his last cinematic venture.

Abdul Qadir:

Former test cricketer Abdul Qadir, 63, passed away on 6 September. Born on 15 Sep, 1955, Qadir represented Pakistan in 67 tests and 104 ODIs and took 236 test and 132 ODI wickets.

Danial:

Famous social media personality Danial passed away on 17 Sep in car accident. He is followed by 1,80,000 people on TikTok.

Zainab Naveed:

Former Miss Pakistan Zainab Naveed died in a car accident on Dec 5. She represented Pakistan in 2012 Miss World competition held in Toronto.

Advertisement

Read full story