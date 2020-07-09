Fatima Jinnah’s 53rd death anniversary being observed today

LAHORE: The fifty-third death anniversary of Madre Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah is being observed with reverence and respect today (Thursday).

Advertisement

Fatima Jinnah played a vital role in the creation of Pakistan. Mohammad Ali Jinnah was deeply affected after his wife’s death in 1929. Fatima Jinnah worked side by side with Mohammad Ali Jinnah and gathered the women of sub-continent on one platform which made the struggle for achieving a separate state of Muslims easier.

In 1947, Jinnah formed the Women s Relief Committee, which later formed the nucleus for the All Pakistan Women s Association (APWA). She also played a significant role in the settlement of Muhajirs in the new state of Pakistan.

Jinnah is referred to as the Madar-i-Millat or Mother of the Nation for her role in the Freedom Movement. She returned to the political forefront to contest the 1964 elections at the age of 71 against the military administrator, Ayub Khan.

Fatima Jinnah died in Karachi on 9 July 1967. The official cause of death was heart failure, but rumors suggest that she was murdered at her house. It is claimed that some officials of the local Karachi police said that she was found beheaded in her drawing-room.

In 2003, the nephew of the Quaid-e-Azam, Akbar Pirbhai, reignited the controversy by suggesting that she was assassinated by the Ayub Khan establishment.

Fatima Jinnah is still remembered for her passionate support for civil rights and the devoted struggle in Pakistan Movement.

Fatima Jinnah proved to be a source of great strength and support for her brother Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Even after the great leader had passed away just a year after Pakistan became an independent nation, Fatima Jinnah continued to strive for Pakistan’s well-being and integrity till her death. Fatima Jinnah will be known and remembered for her heroic struggle against Ayub Khan’s regime.

Fatima had campaigned for democracy during his reign and it is due to her commitment and resolve, that democracy exists in Pakistan today. By profession, Miss Jinnah was a dentist and her clinic in Mumbai was one of the most renowned clinics. In order to participate wholly in the struggle for Pakistan, Fatima Jinnah closed her clinic in Mumbai and resolved to provide her brother with full support and encouragement. Ultimately, this led to the creation of Pakistan.

Advertisement

Read full story