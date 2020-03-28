Fawad Chaudhry under fire for criticising role of Pakistani universities in coronavirus fight

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday received flak for criticising the role of Pakistani universities in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister, in a tweet, had said: “Where are Pak Universities? Everywhere in the world Universities are providing guideline to the Govts through leading reserach and policy papers,why Pak Unis are silent spectators?”

Where are Pak Universities? Everywhere in the world Universities are providing guideline to the Govts through leading reserach and policy papers,why Pak Unis are silent spectators? We need to up the game…Vc’s must initiate reserach..up the game guys #coronavirusinpakistan — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 28, 2020

“We need to up the game…Vc’s must initiate reserach..up the game guys,” he wrote.

Shortly after his tweet, Twitteratis slammed the federal minister asking him to reflect on his own actions before pointing fingers at others.

In other countries in the world the state provides sufficient resources to universities to be able to set up adequate research facilities. In our country, the state chooses to spend more on defense spending instead. Apne girebaan mein jhaanko before you start pointing fingers. — Nida Kirmani (@nidkirm) March 28, 2020

Set up centres of excellence in every subject and replace the outdated university education in #Pakistan. Two years already gone. There should have been one in each major cities like #Karachi, #Lahore and #Islamabad by now. #PTI govt could not set up one in #KP in 7 yrs. — AHMAD WALEED (@AhmadWaleed) March 28, 2020

‘How can they research without funding’

“The present government has slashed the education budget to such an extent that the institutions have to pay teachers salaries by taking loans. How do you expect them to conduct researches,” asked one Twitter user.

موجودہ حکومت نے ایچ ای سی کے بجٹ میں جتنی کٹوتی کی ہے اس کے بعد یونیورسٹیاں اساتذہ کو تنخواہیں بھی ادھار لے کے دے رہی ہیں.. تحقیق کہاں سے ہو.. 😠 — Raza Khan (@Raza_khan12) March 28, 2020

The federal government, despite making tall claims of developing the education sector, allocated a mere 2.8% for education from the total 2019-20 budget.

