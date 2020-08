According to police, a woman, Dr. Maha Ali Shah, tried to commit suicide by shooting herself in the washroom of her house near Gizri police station.

The seriously injured woman doctor was shifted to Jinnah Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries after fighting for more than three hours.

According to police, Dr Maha Ali Shah worked at a private hospital in Clifton.

Dr. Maha’s father is a resident of Mirpur Khas.

