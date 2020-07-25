Five color vegetables will bring “True Colors” in the lives of deprived communities: Kashif Shamim Siddiqui

KARACHI: AAP Agriculture for Nutrition Project, Department of Agriculture, Supply and Prices Government of Sindh strengthens the links between agriculture and nutrition by implementing the most effective approaches to retain and enhance nutrition in food along the agricultural value chain – from food production to consumption and sale.

“We have provided 210 Kitchen Gardening Demonstrations in seven districts of Sindh,” said Abid Qureshi, while sharing program’s success figures with Kashif Shamim Siddiqui, District Coordination Officer (DCO), Accelerated Action Plan (AAP).

“We also have made 105 Field Farmer Schools for females and 280 for men. AAP programme is serving as a demonstration for scaling-up the approach. The agriculture sector is widely contributing by helping target households and increasing the availability of vegetables and fruits for production and consumption of diversified food,” added Abid passionately with a feeling of happiness.

To invigorate the process of effective communication, Kashif Shamim Siddiqui visited AAP-Agriculture office located in Clifton, Karachi.

Kashif held an important discussion with Abid Hussain Qureshi who is Programme Coordinator in AAP-Agriculture.

“How can AAP-Agriculture play its part to make District Coordination Committee for Nutrition (DCCN) more and more successful?” it was the crux of the discussion.

In various districts of Sindh, DCCN is a platform where all stakeholders of AAP sit together for a great cause that is all about “Existence of Malnutrition” among women and children.

In the end of the meeting, Kashif Siddiqui thanked Abid Qureshi for his and entire team’s efforts in making the deprived communities happy and healthy.

