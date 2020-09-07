Five-year-old girl’s burnt body recovered from Karachi’s Esa Nagri, 11 suspects arrested

KARACHI: At least 11 suspects have been detained after the burnt body of a five-year-old girl was recovered from a garbage dump in the city’s Esa Nagri neighbourhood, police sources said Monday, in a case that has caused an uproar on social media.

Police said an investigation has been launched into the rape-and-murder case after rescue officials recovered the child’s body — stuffed in a bori (gunny bag) — on Sunday evening.

The police sources said DNA tests of the 11 men, who were detained from the site where the body was found, would be carried out soon.

Something heavy used to kill her

On the other hand, the medico-legal officer (MLO) at Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital, Dr Zakia Khursheed, confirmed earlier today that the five-year-old girl had been raped before her death.

Something heavy was used to strike her on the head to kill her, Dr Khursheed noted, adding that samples from the deceased’s body have been obtained for further investigation and tests.

Earlier, residents of the area had said the condition of the child’s body suggested she was severely burnt. Authorities had said her father submitted a missing persons report at the PIB police station.

Speaking to media later, the five-year-old girl’s father said his daughter went missing a day earlier and that he had informed the PIB police station about it.

“Residents of the area told me that my daughter’s body had been found,” he said.

Bilawal takes notice

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday took notice of the minor girl’s murder in Karachi, saying her rape and murder was “an inhumane act”.

“What happened to that innocent little girl is a heartbreaking tragedy,” Bilawal said, advising Sindh Police to trace and bring the culprit to justice.

“The matter should be investigated on an urgent basis,” he added. “The government of Sindh should do everything possible to help the affected family.”

