Forbes includes Pakistan in top 10 list of remote places to visit in 2020

Forbes has named Pakistan in its best under the radar places to visit in 2020.

Advertisement

According to Wild Frontier, Pakistan had been tipped as the next big destination for a few years but the recent visit of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made it one of the most anticipated destination places to watch out for.

“Pakistan is perhaps the ultimate adventure travel destination,” says Wild Frontier founder Jonny Bealby. “It offers ancient Indus civilizations stretching back 4,000 years, and exciting cities like Lahore with its forts, mosques and palaces. But most of all, it offers incredible scenery, particularly in the north where the three greatest mountain ranges collide.”

Travel off the beaten path in 2020 https://t.co/OLa4kzvzMC pic.twitter.com/xzEJEOTar2 — Forbes (@Forbes) January 3, 2020

“Pakistan is great for trekking, mountain biking, rafting or just cultural tourism. The infrastructure has also improved, with resurfaced roads and new tunnels cutting down travel time, new luxury hotels are opening up in the region.”

Other places on the list include Saudi Arabia, Chad, Armenia, Tunisia, Algeria and Eritrea among others.

Last year travel magazine Conde Nast named Pakistan as its number one travel destination for 2020.

In 2018, the British Backpacker Society had also ranked Pakistan the number one travel destination in the world.

Advertisement

Read full story