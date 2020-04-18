Guidelines to deal with psychological problems from coronavirus issued by ministry of human rights

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Human Rights on Friday issued guidelines to deal with psychological problems arising as a result of Covid-19 for public awareness.

In a statement, the human rights ministry said the coronavirus crisis could create stress and anxiety among citizens.

“It is important to take care of people around. The following guidelines can help cope with mental stress and psychological issues. It is important to avoid spreading fake news. Always verify your source. Call the helpline of the Ministry of Human Rights 1099 if anyone believes that someone is suffering from any psychological issue or abuse,” the ministry said in the statement.

It also asked the people to take care of friends and relatives especially those suffering from stress and anxiety.

Among some of the tips, the ministry urged people to avoid spread in gossip and rumours or attach stigma to people who are suffering from coronavirus. The ministry particularly asked people not to attach any race, ethnicity or religion with coronavirus.

