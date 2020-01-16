Jemima goldsmith relates to Meghan Markle

Advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world last week when they announced they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they want to be financially independent, there has been so much gossip about the ordeal. At a time when not many Meghan Markle fans are popping up in the UK, journalist and social activist Jemima Goldsmith says “I know what it’s like to marry a national hero from another country and be attacked on social media for your ethnicity -too Jewish in my case.”

Jemima, who was married to the Prime Minister for nine years and has two sons with him, wrote that “she understands how Meghan feels,” trying to adapt to a different life.

PM Imran Khan’s former wife Jemima Goldsmith recently took to social media to express her views on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s departure as ‘senior’ members of the British Royal family.

In a shocking announcement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed last week that they will work to become ‘financially independent’ and split their time between Britain and North America.

Since the news broke last week, there have been plenty of reports about what this means for the Royal family, especially what Markle may do with her newfound freedom.

“I don’t necessarily agree with the way Meghan and Harry have handled things but I know what Princess Diana went through,” she wrote in a tweet. “I know what it’s like to marry a national hero from another country and be attacked on social media for your ethnicity -too Jewish in my case.”

Local celebrities such as Mehwish Hayat also took to Twitter in support of Jemima’s sentiments. The Load Wedding star expressed how Meghan’s troubles with the British press breaks her heart. “If only the world were more accepting and let people just be,” Mehwish wrote

Many reports have already been broadcasted pondering over what Meghan Markle will now do with her newfound freedom. The reports were also considering what this now means for the royal family.

