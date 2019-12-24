Jinnah, Trudeau, Vajpayee among famous leaders born on 25 Dec

December 25 holds a certain significance in the world of politics as many famous world leaders were born on this day including Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Nawaz Sharif, Justin Trudeau, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Anwar Sadat, and Ahmed Ben Bella.

Advertisement

Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Father of the nation joined All India Muslim League which had been formed to stand up for the rights of Indian Muslims and became its president in 1916. On 23rd March 1940 he presented the resolution for a separate state for the Muslims of India. Apart of all opposition Jinnah created a new state for the Muslims of sub-continent on 14th August 1947. He became the first governor general of Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif

Nawaz Sharif served as the prime minister of Pakistan for three non-consecutive terms. He is the longest-serving prime minister of Pakistan having served a total of more than 9 years.

Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau is a Canadian politician who has served as the 23rd prime minister of Canada since 2015 and has been the leader of the Liberal Party since 2013.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an Indian politician, statesman and a poet who served three terms as the Prime Minister of India, first for a term of 13 days in 1996, then for a period of 13 months from 1998 to 1999, and finally, for a full term from 1999 to 2004. A member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he was the first Indian prime minister who was not a member of the Indian National Congress party to have served a full five-year term in office.

Anwar Sadat

Anwar Sadat was the third President of Egypt, serving from 15 October 1970 until his assassination by fundamentalist army officers on 6 October 1981. Sadat was a senior member of the Free Officers who overthrew King Farouk in the Egyptian Revolution of 1952, and a close confidant of President Gamal Abdel Nasser, under whom he served as Vice President twice and whom he succeeded as President in 1970.

6 . Ahmed Ben Bella

Ahmed Ben Bella was an Algerian politician, socialist soldier and revolutionary who served as the first President of Algeria from 1963 to 1965.

Advertisement

Read full story