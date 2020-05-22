Jumma Tul Wida Observed today With Religious Reverence amid coronavirus outbreak

‘Jumma Tul Wida’ is a day celebrated by Muslims across the globe on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan. Many Muslim countries including Pakistan observe Jumma Tul Wida today on May 22.

Jumma Tul Wida holds great significance and marks an important event for the followers of Islam. On this day, Muslims wake up early in the morning, take bath, wear new clothes.

In a large number, the believers of Islam gather in Mosques to offer prayers, recite the Holy Quran and do charity.

Also, Friday holds much significance in Islam. A large number of Muslims gather to listen to a sermon by cleric which is followed by a congregational prayer.

However, due to the ongoing pandemic, people are directed to offer prayers at their home to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. While, mosques allowing Friday prayers will follow strict social distancing precautions.

Moreover, Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah urged the nation to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs), while observing the Jumma- Tul- Wida and Eid prayers.

In a video message, he said: “I request the people to follow the SOPs announced by the federal and provincial governments while observing the Jumma tul Wida and Eid- ul- Fitr.”

He said asked people to keep distance while offering Namaz and wear masks at public places.

He also advised the people not to hug each other on Eid day as per the SOPs and just extend Eid greetings verbally.

The minister said that following the SOPs in letter and spirit would ensure the peoples’ safety and they would be able to celebrate Eids in future too.

“Easing lockdown does not mean that the coronavirus has ended in Pakistan. The virus is still there and will remain till the development of vaccine and medicine” he added.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty for the safety of people from such a disease.

