Kashif Siddiqui appreciates UNICEF for its outstanding support in preventing malnourishment in SBA

SHAHEED BENAZIRABAD: The Accelerated Action Plan (AAP) for reduction of stunting and malnutrition organised a meeting in Shaheed Benazirabad (SBA) district of Sindh.

The meeting of District Coordination Committee for Nutrition (DCCN) was chaired by Shaheed Benazirabad Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo and attended by the representatives from different government and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Kashif Siddiqui spent his busiest day in Shaheed Benazirabad and met project’s partners and stakeholders. He visited People’s Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI), office.

Kashif also went office of Blessing Foundation and had a meeting with District Project Manager, Shams ud din Jokhio and Sobia Shah Jeelani, District Nutrition Officer.

Talking to the media representatives in Karachi, Kashif Siddiqui, District Coordination Officer, AAP, appreciated the entire efforts being made by all “Sectors” of the project, he specially appraised to UNICEF for its outstanding support in the great cause of saving precious lives of malnurionshed women and children.

