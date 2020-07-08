Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Wani remembered on fourth anniversary of martyrdom

MIRPUR: It has been four years since the young freedom fighter from Kashmir, Burhan Muzaffar Wani, was martyred. Wani was remembered on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) for his struggle against the occupying Indian forces.

Wani, a resident of Tral and commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen, was martyred along with two associates by the Indian troops in a fake encounter in Kokernag area on July 8 in 2016.

His martyrdom had triggered a sustained wave of violent protests that claimed the lives of at least 100 civilians.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, mass public rallies and demonstrations have been organised to pay tribute to Wani.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) said they would stage protests across the occupied valley to convey a message to the world, particularly the United Nations, that the people of the disputed valley completely reject forcible occupation of their land.

In Mirpur, a special prayer meeting will be held for Wani and his martyred companions.

Hurriyat leaders and organisations, while paying tributes to Wani, said that he symbolises the unrelenting resistance of the Kashmiri people who are waging a struggle for the right to self-determination for more than seven decades, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Burhan Wani: An icon of resistance

Referring to the commitment of Wani to the Kashmir cause, Bilal Siddiqi said, “It is his valour, grace, devotion, patience and vision and wisdom by virtue of which he has become an icon of resistance.”

He added that Wani’s sacrifice had embedded him in the history of resistance as an unforgettable hero who would act as a “guiding light for all freedom fighters throughout the world.”

Patron of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Farida Bahanji, while paying tributes to the martyred freedom fighter, said the whole world was aware of the impact of his martyrdom on the freedom movement of Kashmir.

“The participation of tens of thousands of people in the funerals of Kashmiri martyred youth is the manifestation of people’s hatred against India and their commitment to the freedom cause,” she said.

She added that the Indian aggression against unarmed Kashmiris had crossed all the limits and urged the United Nations to stop the state terrorism unleashed by Indian forces in the occupied territory.

APP.

