Kashmiris continue to suffer in a restricted, controlled world: Zaira Wasim

Indian actress Zaira Wasim came forth penning a heartfelt note over Indian government’s oppression in occupied Kashmir on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Sky is Pink starlet took to Instagram to share a long note wherein she detailed the plight of Kashmiris. In her post, she wrote how the residents of the Kashmir continue to suffer in a world where it is easy to restrict their freedom.

“Kashmir continues to suffer and see-saw between hope and frustration। There’s a false and uneasy semblance of calmness in place of escalating despair and sorrow. Kashmiris continue to exist and suffer in a world where it is so easy to place restrictions on our liberty. Why do we have to live in a world where our lives and wills are controlled, dictated and bent? Why is it so easy to have our voices silenced?” Zaira said on account of Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed today (Wednesday).

The 19-year-old further added how the system is not even making small efforts to stop the cruelty, “Hundreds of questions like these-unanswered; leaving us bewildered and frustrated, but our frustrations find no outlet. The authority doesn’t make the slightest effort to put a stop to our doubts and speculations but stubbornly tend to go their way to confine our existence mired in a confused, conflicted and a paralysed world…”

Kashmir is crippling under Indian atrocities after the Indian government, on August 5, revoked the special autonomy status of the valley and imposed a curfew.

Ever since then, cellular services and internet access have been suspended in the region.

Advertisement

Read full story