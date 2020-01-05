Kashmiris Observe Right To Self Determination Day

MIRPUR: People of Jammu & Kashmir living at both sides of the line of control and rest of the world observed the right of self determination day on Sunday with renewal of the pledge to continue their ongoing indigenous struggle with full vigor for securing their legitimate right of self determination through implementation of the U.N resolutions.

This year the right of self determination day was observed when India, by openly violating and denying all international norms and commitments including the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir, abrogated the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed state of the Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir through scrapping article 370 and 35-A of her own constitution since here August 05 last year sinister act by turning entire Indian held Kashmir valley in to world’s largest prison for the last 154 days on Monday through imprisoning entire innocent population in the bleeding valley into their houses and imposing indefinite curfew and com0plete information blockade since the above bleak day of the history of the disputed Himalayan state.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir the public rallies, besides special gatherings and processions in various parts of the liberated territory especially the capital city of Muzaffarabad were the hallmark of the day. The special meetings highlighted the importance of early grant of the right of self determination to Jammu Kashmir people which was being suppressed and denied by India since over last 71 years at the might of her occupational military forces.

Thousands of people thronged the city streets in AJK’s metropolis Sunday morning and staged a mammoth rally under the leadership of the Prime Minister of AJK government Raja Farooq Haider Khan. A demonstration of symbolic plebiscite / referendum was held on this occasion to raise the significance of early holding of the plebiscite under the above January 05, 1949 resolutions to provide much-awaited opportunity to Kashmiris to decide about their destiny. AJK Prime Minister participated in this symbolic balloting by casting the vote to reiterate the much-cherished demand of early holding of the plebiscite in entire internationally acknowledged disputed Jammu & Kashmir state.

Similar special rallies were also held at different other parts of of AJK including in Bhimbher district of Mirpur division to mark the right of self determination day.

Big processions were taken out to observe the right to self determination day, which the people of Jammu & Kashmir inhibiting both sides of the line of control and remaining parts of the world observed with the renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle with full vigor till the achievement of their legitimate right of self determination committed and enshrined through the historic U.N resolutions on Kashmir passed this day in 1949 by the world community.

Addressing the rallies, speakers warned that the people of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir will respond to every aggressive posture and misadventure on the part of India if launched against Pakistan or AJK with the same coin shoulder to shoulder the valiant armed forces of Pakistan for the defense of inch after inch of the motherland.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir will not hesitate to give any sacrifice for the defense of the security, stability, sovereignty and the ideological and geographical frontiers of Pakistan including AJK in case of any aggression from across the frontiers including the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir, they warned.

The right of self determination day reiterates the long cherished demand of the Kashmiris that they should be granted their birth right to decide about their destiny under the spirit of the internationally-acknowledged U.N resolutions.

Kashmiris observe this day every year to invite the attention of the world especially to remind United Nations Organization to immediately move for implementation of January 5, 1949 UN resolutions on Kashmir to ensure the early grant of Internationally-acknowledged right to self determination to the people of Jammu & Kashmir enabling them to decide about their destine through a free and fair plebiscite in the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir without further loss of time.

New Delhi is denying the Jammu & Kashmir people of their legitimate right of self determination at the might over a million of her occupying troops in occupied Jammu & Kashmir since over last 71 years and most particularly through the recent unilateral August 5, 2019 act of scrapping the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir state.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir the public rallies, besides special meetings and seminars at various places – besides the State’s metropolis – Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Rawalakot and other places were the hallmark of the day. In these special ceremonies speakers highlighted the importance of the early grant of the right of self determination to Jammu & Kashmir people which was being suppressed and denied by India since over last seven decades.

Through various unanimously-passed resolutions, the rallies reiterated Kashmiris just and principled stance before the world that they (Jammu Kashmir people) would continue their struggle for right of self determination till the achievement of the ultimate goal. They particularly highlighted the reality with the earnest demand about early grant of the birth right of self determination to Kashmiris without further loss of time and which was being denied by India since last 72 years because of her traditional hostile and stubborn attitude.

The meetings strongly condemned the repeated violation of the line of control by India through the frequent incidents of the unprovoked firing by the Indian troops on the LoC in AJK facing occupied Jammu & Kashmir state. They called upon the UNO and other international community to take immediate notice of the increased aggressive designs of India in the region which they warned, may turn into a conventional war in the region.

APP.

