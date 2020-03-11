Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar might have just called actor Adnan Malik a ”Hijra”

Another day. Another Khalil ur Rehman controversy! The entire country slammed his toxic and abusive ass when he abused Marvi Sirmed on live television. And guess what? This still isn’t the end to Khalil’s sick behavior. He makes sure to bad-mouth every person who doesn’t go with his problematic views.

Advertisement

A video has been making rounds on social media where Khalil ur Rehman Qamar is seen implying that actor Adnan Malik, who portrayed Khalil himself in the drama Sadqay Tumhare, was a ”hijra”

Although he didn’t name Adnan Malik, he said that he checks every actor before casting to make sure that he is not a hijra and that he got mistaken when he cast an actor in a drama to portray his own self.

Of course, people picked up on the fact that actor Adnan Malik portrayed Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar in the drama Sadqay Tumhare opposite Mahira Khan, back in 2014.

For the uninitiated, Hijra is the colloquial term used in South Asia for the transgender community.

The fact that Mr. Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar joked about someone being a hijra to show them down just goes to show not only the twisted, negative thought process of the writer himself but also the rampant homophobia toward the LGBTQ community in Pakistan. Transgenders are still one of the most violently oppressed and marginalized communities and such people making jokes about them just makes the already vulnerable community a further target.

Advertisement

Read full story