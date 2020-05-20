Laila-tul-Qadr being observed across the country tonight

Laila-tul-Qadr, a night considered to be equal to praying for 1000 months, would be observed on Saturday night (Ramzan-ul-Mubarak 27), May 20, 2020 with religious fervour and reverence. It merits mentioning here that the exact timings of Lailatul Qadr have not been revealed. According to majority of Islamic scholars, Lailatul Qadr falls on night of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak 27 but it is better to search it in odd nights of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

Messenger of Allah (Blessings of Allah and peace be on him) told us to search for Shab-e-Qadr in the odd numbered nights, in the last ten days of Ramazan. So, the 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th or 29th night of Ramadan could be Shab-e-Qadr.

Lailatul Qadr, the Night of Honour was considered as the holiest Night, as the first verses of the Holy Quran were revealed to Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) on Lailatul Qadr, the Holy Quran was sent down from LOH-E-MEHFOOZ (the Preserved Tablet) to the earth.

Hazrat Aisha Radiallah Anha stated that Rasool Allah (peace be upon him) said, “Look for Lailatul-Qadr in the odd nights of the last ten days of Ramadan.” (Bukhari).

Although the literal meaning of the word “Qadr” is “measure”, the day has been popularly referred to as Night of Power while it is also the anniversary of the night on which the holy Quran was revealed in its entirety. This is one of the holiest and most blessed nights, when the believers seek Forgiveness of Allah and His Mercy. The night is likely to occur on one of the odd nights on the last ten days of Ramadan and most likely to be the 27th.

The night has special significance for the Muslims in which angels descend on the earth with the order of Allah Almighty for welfare of faithful till dawn of the day. The Holy Quran says: “Surely We revealed it (the Holy Quran) on the grand night. And what will make you comprehend what the grand night. The grand night is better than a thousand months. The angels and Gibreel descend in it by the permission of their Lord for every affair, Peace! It is till the break of the morning.”

