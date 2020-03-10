Malnutrition among women and children: Shair-e-Aman meets with Deputy Commissioner, SBA

On severe malnutrition issues in underprivileged mothers and children, an exclusive meeting took place between Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, Deputy Commissioner, District Shaheed Benazir Abad (SBA) and Kashif Shamim Siddiqui – a renowned poet, columnist, and district coordination officer of Accelerated Action Plan(AAP).

Deputy Commissioner, while talking to Kashif, highlighted that poverty is an indispensable element of malnutrition-related complications in deprived communities, although NGOs are playing their role in addressing such issues but continues efforts on long-term basis will essentially be required, programs or projects on malnutrition issues would leave positive impacts if a large number of women from poverty-stricken communities be addressed at superlative level.

Kashif Siddiqui, sharing his thoughts, said that AAP project striving for the poor communities so that they could overcome nutrition deficiencies in their powerless sluggish bodies, “I am extremely thankful to all the National and International organization who are associated with the program and supporting it thoroughly, especially a tremendous role of UNICEF is highly remarkable”, Siddiqui further added.

