Malnutrition Among Women & Children – Mirpur Khas Hosts “DCCN” With passionate enthausiasm

MIRPUR KHAS: The Accelerated Action Plan (AAP) for reduction of stunting and malnutrition organised a meeting in Mirpur Khas.

The meeting, District Coordination Committee for Nutrition (DCCN), was headed by Mirpur Khas Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Memon and attended by representatives from different government and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

All participants made exclusive discussion over the issue of malnutrition largely exists in the district. Core sectors of AAP programme also presented their progress through comprehensive presentations.

On his return, talking to the media representatives in Karachi, Kashif Siddiqui, District Coordination Officer, AAP, said that they are committed to work sincerely for the betterment of mothers and children who are suffering from malnutrition complications. “I am thankful to Almighty Allah who gave me courage to be in field for working in such a severe environment of the pandemic,” he added.

Kashif Siddiqui spent his busiest day in Mirpur Khas and met with the project’s partners and stakeholders. He also visited Nutrition Stabilization Center (NSC) and nutritional clinic called OTP-site.

He also went to Women Empowerment Pakistan (WEP) and People’s Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) office.

District Coordination Officer, AAP, highly appreciated the outstanding support and cooperation from Mirpur Khas Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Memo

