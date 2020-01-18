Manto remembered on death anniversary

LAHORE – Death anniversary of renowned Pakistani writer, playwright and author Saadat Hasan Manto is being observed on Saturday (today). Manto was born in Ludhiana, British India on 11th May, 1912.

Writing mainly in Urdu language, he produced 22 collections of short stories, a novel, five series of radio plays, three collections of essays, two collections of personal sketches.

His best short stories are held in high esteem by writers and critics. Manto was known to write about the hard truths of the society that no one dared to talk about. He is best known for his stories about the partition of India immediately following independence in 1947.

Some of Manto’s publications include Atishpare, Manto Ke Afsane, Dhuan, Badshahat ka Khatimah, Namrud ki Khudai, Manto Ke Behtreen Kahanian and many others.

Saadat Hasan Manto died on January 18, 1955, at the age of 44.

