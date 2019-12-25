Merry Christmas: Christmas celebrations in Pakistan spreads love, prayer for peace

ISLAMABAD: Like other parts of the world, the Christian community living in Pakistan has been celebrating Christmas with zeal and fervour.

In Pakistan, the Christian community celebrates its religious festival with traditional enthusiasm.

Special services were helded in churches across the country on Wednesday and prayers were offered for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Residential colonies have been decorated with twinkling lights and stars, and baubles such as bells, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons bedecking trees, streets, houses and churches.

