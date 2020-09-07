Nation observes Air Force Day with traditional passion

The nation is celebrating Air Force Day with national zeal and fervour today [7th September] to commemorate the dexterity and valour of the defenders of air space of the country against Indian aggression in the September 1965 war.

Advertisement

In the 1965 war, the valiant Pakistani pilots despite limited resources not only annihilated Indian air aggression but also inflicted a humiliating defeat on India through unprecedented skill in warfare and insurmountable courage.

The day belonged to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) ace Muhammad Mahmood Alam (commonly known as M.M.Alam) who shot down five of the Indian Air Force Hawker Hunter Mk. 56 fighters in less than a minute.

M.M.Alam destroyed the first four Indian fighter jets in the first 30 seconds while the fifth became his victim within the next 30 seconds.

He claimed 11 kills in a day and became history’s only jet ‘ace-in-a-day’ in one hundred years’ history of the World Aircraft.

He is one of the few aviators who became a hero in a few seconds and not only won international acclaim but also was deservedly bestowed with Sitara e Jurrat (SJ) for his dexterity and eagle eyes action.

Advertisement

Read full story